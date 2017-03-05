Gospel News: Tasha Cobbs Is Married Now!

A big congratulations goes out to Grammy-winning recording artist, Tasha Cobbs. The “Break Every Chain” songstress shocked the world with her surprise wedding over the weekend to music Producer, Kenneth Leonard.

The two exchanged vows in front of a small group of family and friends, who originally thought they were attending a private dinner party. Although the event was a shock for many, Tasha Cobb says the ceremony has been in the works for quite some time now. “After a year of pre-marital counseling and much planning, the timing was finally perfect. It was incredible to be able to surprise those closest to us!”

We at V-103 and News and Talk, 1380 WAOK would like to wish the new happy couple continued success as they embark on their journey of marital bliss.