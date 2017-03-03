‘Nicki Hasn’t Said Anything, But Remy Ma Reloaded’: Trending Topics

With the release of “Another One,” Remy Ma circles back and fires another round at a still-silent Nicki Minaj, but the reason behind the verbal assault may be more compelling than the follow-up recording of it.

On today’s “Wendy Williams Show” appearance with Fat Joe, Ma explains that it wasn’t assumed slights on rap tracks that forced her to release what Minaj’s ex described as “the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life” (“ShETHER”.)

Related: ShETHER 101 – Its Veiled Beginning, The Brutal Reply And Now, The Denials

“It was behind-the-scenes things that you people would never know about,” Ma said. “You know, as far as trying to keep me off of red carpets; and trying to make sure awards don’t go to me or she’s not going to be in attendance; or try to get people to make bad reports about my album sales or just anything that I’m doing to make me look less and make her look better. And I have a problem when you’re trying to stop my bag. When you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now I have a problem with that!”