Chris Brown, ‘Walking Time Bomb’: The Ryan Report

March 3, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Chris Brown, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

The R&B 2Pac. Bobby Brown 2.0. And of course, the oft-used Breezy.

Chris Brown is being referred to as all kinds of things in today’s Ryan Report, but after this latest Billboard magazine story, “a walking time bomb” might be the most egregious.

It’s not quite clear which of the descriptions prompted the R&B superstar to post a typically profanity-laced response on social media – maybe it was the part about him being on “a cocaine binge for years,” Ryan Cameron reported – but basically he’s “denying that he has any anger and any drug issues.”

“I am not hurting out here,” Brown declares.

(Yes, profanity-laced posts with a passing reference to “something positive” back that assertion up just fine, Mr. Brown.)

