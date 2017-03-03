Chance the Rapper Gets ‘Vague Answers’ During Meeting with Illinois Governor

By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper’s delayed meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner didn’t go quite as the young rapper had hoped. The two sat down today (March 3rd) to discuss education reform, and Chance appeared disappointed upon exiting that tete-a-tete.

“He gave me a lot of vague answers,” Chance told waiting reporters. “But we’ll see what happens.” The two were originally scheduled to meet on Wednesday (March 1st) but tornadoes and inclement weather in the state delayed things.

Chance added, “The kids are on the table right now. We spoke for a second, and it sounded like we were going somewhere, but it sounds like it’s hinged on passing another bill. I’m not a politician.”

However, Chance did send a positive tweet later in the day. “Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today,” he wrote. “Please don’t let that become the narrative. Monday morning I’ll have a plan.”

The governor is currently engaged in a battle with Chicago Public Schools after vetoing $215 million in state aid in December. As a result, CPS has proposed a $46 million spending freeze as well as four furlough days in order to trim their budget, measures that will still leave things short. District CEO Forrest Claypool stated, “In the absence of state funding, CPS must take emergency actions now to meet its legal obligation to keep revenues and expenses balanced, and cannot blithely and irresponsibly fail to do so as the governor and Springfield have done for two consecutive years,” (via Chicago Tribune).

