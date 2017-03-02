Tyrese Is Married – And Apparently The Entire Internet Is Mad: The Ryan Report

Leave it to Ryan Cameron to see something Wanda Smith‘s upset about as an opportunity to try out some weird Seuss-like couplet.
“Tyrese and his wife have caused the internet a lot of consternation,” he began today’s Ryan Report. “As a lot of y’all are having a lot of constipation – meaning your butt hurt because Tyrese got married!”
Related: Usher, Tyrese, Future And Jeezy Walk Into A Fancy Fundraiser…(See If You Can Spot Tyrese’s New Bride)
Once more, count Wanda among the afflicted as she’s saying that not only is the actor/singer not answering his phone since the Valentine’s Day nuptials, the only way she can relay her feelings is with a “Color Purple” line. (You’ll have to watch the video, above.)
Apparently the basic problem is this is the first many have heard of Tyrese’s bride; and he’s usually SO loquacious about SO MANY things.
“Why does he have to introduce her to the world?!” asked Ryan, who again is finding the uproar online hilarious; including what Tyrese himself has posted on his Instagram account. (Not including the item below.)
“The problem is that because this woman has fair skin they have said she is from Dubai, they have said she is white, they have said everything but congratulations!”
#TheGibsons #MyNewHeartbeat #ShesBoss TMZ actually got it right! This time! Tyrese found his own Amal Clooney because his mysterious new wife has plenty of degrees and money of her own ... TMZ has learned. A source close to the couple tells us the missus' name is Samantha Lee -- a New Jersey native who got a Master's degree in social work at the University of Georgia. We're told she's put her education to work on serious issues -- for many years she's been fighting sex and human trafficking and counseling for inmates. She's also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA. She's accomplished and well-paid -- we're told Samantha lives comfortably on her own six figure salary - Sources close to the couple -- who secretly tied the knot on Valentine's Day -- Pre-marital counseling and married by Pastor Creflo Dollar in Atlanta say they met briefly 2 years ago through mutual friends.... Tyrese referred to his new bride Samantha Lee GIbson as his "black queen." Not that it matters, but her heritage is African-American- Ecuadorian, Jamaican... So, a simple "Congratulations" will do....... Sometimes is life you will get exactly what you pray for.....