Tyrese Is Married – And Apparently The Entire Internet Is Mad: The Ryan Report

Leave it to Ryan Cameron to see something Wanda Smith‘s upset about as an opportunity to try out some weird Seuss-like couplet.

“Tyrese and his wife have caused the internet a lot of consternation,” he began today’s Ryan Report. “As a lot of y’all are having a lot of constipation – meaning your butt hurt because Tyrese got married!”

Once more, count Wanda among the afflicted as she’s saying that not only is the actor/singer not answering his phone since the Valentine’s Day nuptials, the only way she can relay her feelings is with a “Color Purple” line. (You’ll have to watch the video, above.)

Apparently the basic problem is this is the first many have heard of Tyrese’s bride; and he’s usually SO loquacious about SO MANY things.

“Why does he have to introduce her to the world?!” asked Ryan, who again is finding the uproar online hilarious; including what Tyrese himself has posted on his Instagram account. (Not including the item below.)

“The problem is that because this woman has fair skin they have said she is from Dubai, they have said she is white, they have said everything but congratulations!”