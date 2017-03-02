The Latest Person ‘On The Receiving End Of [Chris Brown’s] Rage’ : Trending Topics

Chris Brown‘s problem with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran has apparently become a problem for Karrueche Tran’s friends.

Her best friend, in fact, has secured a restraining order against the R&B superstar – and this news comes a week after Ryan Cameron reported that Tran had done the same.

Related: Chris Brown Allegedly Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran

According to J. Ryan La Cour, he’s been “on the receiving end of Chris’s rage because he stands up for Karrueche while she fights to keep Chris away.”

And as Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, La Cour claims Brown has told him: “No matter where they go he will find us and shoot the place up.” Case in point: At Diddy’s recent Super Bowl party La Cour says Brown came up to him and declared:”It’s 2017 – I’m a [expletive] you up every time I see you so you better get the [expletive] out of here before I lay your [expletive] out.” And at the same gathering, La Cour says the singer threw a drink at one of his friends.

Now, according to the order, Brown has to stay at least a football field away