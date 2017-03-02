Read Across America Day Observed Across Atlanta

March 2, 2017 4:15 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: continental colony elementary, dr meria carstarphen, dr seuss, Maria Boynton, read across america, V103, WAOK, wvee

The students in Ms. Joycelyn Gore’s 2nd grade class at Continental Colony Elementary were wide-eyed and full of joy. I had the pleasure of being invited to read to them as part of National Reading Month, which kicked off today “Reading Across America Day”. The book of choice was “Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?” by Dr. Seuss. It’s the 20th anniversary of Read Across America Day, which celebrate’s Seuss’s birthday and the joys of reading.

V103's Maria Boynton reads to students at Continental Colony Elementary School in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)

V103’s Maria Boynton reads to students at Continental Colony Elementary School in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: Maria Boynton/CBS Local)


Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen read to students at Deerfield Academy. Similar reading events were also held at Hollis Innovation Academy, and Beecher Hills, D.H. Stanton, Usher-Collier Heights elementary schools, Mays and Carver high schools. APS also served green eggs and ham for breakfast at its elementary schools.

Additional reading activities are planned this month, including March 17th, at Beecher Hills Elementary School.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live