Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Demands U.S. Attorney General Sessions’ Resignation

The fire is getting hotter for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, is joining a growing list calling for Sessions to resign. This comes after Sessions failed to disclose that he met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign. And while Sessions is recusing himself from any probe involving the campaign, Rev. Warnock says that’s not enough. “Preachers and the police don’t have to be perfect,” says Warnock, “but they do have to tell the truth. Jeff Sessions is the nation’s highest police officer and he did not tell the truth to all of us on national television under oath. This cannot stand. He must resign. Period.”

Warnock has also reached out to Liberty University president, Jerry Falwell, Jr. asking that Falwell join him in requesting that Sessions step down. Liberty University is a Baptist affiliated institution and America’s largest Christian university.