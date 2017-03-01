Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Tackles God, Community and Future Daugthers

By Amanda Wicks

Kendrick Lamar has been hard at work on his follow-up to his 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly, and in a new interview, he discussed how his focus has shifted as a songwriter.

Speaking with The New York Times Style Magazine, Lamar detailed how his next project will move past calling attention to the problems he did on To Pimp a Butterfly, and instead look at his neighborhood community as well as global communities. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he said. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

Although Lamar doesn’t have a daughter, he’s been imagining what it would be like and using that as a metaphor for how his music has shifted since fans last heard him. “When I say ‘the little girl,’ it’s the analogy of accepting the moment when she grows up,” he explained. “We love women, we enjoy their company. At one point in time I may have a little girl who grows up and tells me about her engagements with a male figure—things that most men don’t want to hear. Learning to accept it, and not run away from it, that’s how I want this album to feel.”