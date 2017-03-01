Casting Call for 3/1 – 8 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Males w/Business Wardrobe to portray “FBI & Banker” Types 30 – 50yrs

* Drivable Old CARS – 1990’s & Older

* Put “FBI/Banker type, Old Car” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)

* Men & Women comfortable Painting their Faces for a “Fun Overnight Shoot”

* All Ages & Ethnicities – Shoots: Saturday (March 11th) and Sunday (March 12th)

* Put “FACEPAINT” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

* Men/Women w/a “Police Officer” look. – MUST be in great shape!!!

* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older

* Put “Police Officer” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Candy Jar” (Netflix/Film) EcaExtras@gmail.com

* Male & Female High School student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs

* Put “High School Debaters” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Lucky Logan” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Upscale Vehicles (and their Drivers), Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, etc.

* Include in Submission: Photos of You & Your Car – Vehicles’ Year, Make, Model.

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – March 3rd

* Put “Upscale Car” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Men/Women – “News Anchor” types (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Men / Women / Kids to portray Military Families (All Ethnicities)

* Shoots on Multiple Dates in Marietta

* March 17th (Day Shoot), March 18th (Overnight), March 18th, 19th & 20th (Overnight)

* Once you’ve emailed in we will ask you availability for each day

* Put “SING TO ME” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Military or Police Experience

* Men 5’10 or Taller // Women 5’6 or Taller

* Shoot Dates: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)

* Put “DM Soldier” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking: Caucasian Male Piano Player Double 16 – 20yrs

* MUST be experienced Piano Players….Shoots: April 6th

* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.

* Put “PIANO” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya..MaryLou..MacGyver..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident …Insatiable

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“OPEN CALL for Multiple Projects” (TV/Film)

* Men, Women & Kids in Madison & Oxford, GA. 6yrs old & Older

* Where: Morgan County Library

1131 East Ave.

Madison, GA. 30650

* When: Next Saturday – March 11th (11am – 3pm)

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older

* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.

* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.