Casting Call for 3/1 – 8 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Caucasian Males w/Business Wardrobe to portray “FBI & Banker” Types 30 – 50yrs
* Drivable Old CARS – 1990’s & Older
* Put “FBI/Banker type, Old Car” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
(OVERNIGHT SHOOT)
* Men & Women comfortable Painting their Faces for a “Fun Overnight Shoot”
* All Ages & Ethnicities – Shoots: Saturday (March 11th) and Sunday (March 12th)
* Put “FACEPAINT” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
* Men/Women w/a “Police Officer” look. – MUST be in great shape!!!
* All Ethnicities 21yrs & Older
* Put “Police Officer” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Candy Jar” (Netflix/Film) EcaExtras@gmail.com
* Male & Female High School student types – All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs
* Put “High School Debaters” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Lucky Logan” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Upscale Vehicles (and their Drivers), Mercedes, Porsche, BMW, etc.
* Include in Submission: Photos of You & Your Car – Vehicles’ Year, Make, Model.
* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – March 3rd
* Put “Upscale Car” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” March Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Men/Women – “News Anchor” types (All Ethnicities) 30 – 50yrs
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Men / Women / Kids to portray Military Families (All Ethnicities)
* Shoots on Multiple Dates in Marietta
* March 17th (Day Shoot), March 18th (Overnight), March 18th, 19th & 20th (Overnight)
* Once you’ve emailed in we will ask you availability for each day
* Put “SING TO ME” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Military or Police Experience
* Men 5’10 or Taller // Women 5’6 or Taller
* Shoot Dates: April 3rd – Early June (Not all dates in between)
* Put “DM Soldier” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com
(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )
* Seeking: Caucasian Male Piano Player Double 16 – 20yrs
* MUST be experienced Piano Players….Shoots: April 6th
* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.
* Put “PIANO” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
I, Tonya..MaryLou..MacGyver..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident …Insatiable
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“OPEN CALL for Multiple Projects” (TV/Film)
* Men, Women & Kids in Madison & Oxford, GA. 6yrs old & Older
* Where: Morgan County Library
1131 East Ave.
Madison, GA. 30650
* When: Next Saturday – March 11th (11am – 3pm)
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Central Casting Georgia
“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com
(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)
* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older
* Put “Towns People” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
“The Resident” (PILOT) Resident@centralcasting.com
* Men & Women to portray Medical Personnel – Doctor, Nurse, Emt, etc 21yrs & Older
* All Ethnicities – Experience a Plus.
* Put “Medical Personnel” in subject line.