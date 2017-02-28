The Game Comes To Nicki Minaj’s Defense: The Ryan Report

Soooo let’s see if we have this straight: Nicki Minaj‘s onetime boyfriend of many years calls Remy Ma‘s single about her “probably the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life,” but would rather not step between the two women’s verbal sparring.

AND IT’S THE GAME – whom we don’t know to have ever been involved with Minaj – who speaks up for her while slamming (again) her most recent ex, Meek Mill?!

He claims the rapper had her house robbed after they broke up, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. He’s “fronting for the followers that she gave you,” The Game added. “She held [your] skinny, rat face [having expletive] down,” he continued in an Instagram post.

“You know how many real [expletives] would love the chance to wife up a Nicki Minaj, Rihanna or a Beyonce and [you’re] out here playing?”

It’s a pretty long post, but Ryan sums up The Game’s sentiment this way: “Meek Mill is a punk for leaking all of this stuff about Nicki Minaj.”

Again, meanwhile TMZ caught up with Minaj’s former love of some 12 years, Safaree, who while conceding Ma’s “ShETHER” “credibility-wise, it’s definitely, it’s just a very disrespectful record.” He adds, Ryan concludes, that ” he don’t want no part of [Minaj and Ma’s battle.] He said he don’t do the female thing.”