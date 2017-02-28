DJ Khaled Teases Collabs with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne , Migos

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled is adamant that details of his Grateful album remain “secret,” so he shared the cast of collaborators with his 5 million Instagram followers. In some group shots, he posed with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos, setting the stage for some very exciting collaborations.

Related: DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Grateful’

Fan luv please I beg you keep this top SECERT !!! Secret !! Video !! SECERT anthem !!! GRATEFUL THE ALBUM COMING !! stay tuned for the next pic please keep this top secret please !!! There one more icon missing from this pic yull see soon !! But please keep it top SECERT! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM COMING ! #WETHEBEST!

Justin Bieber posted a companion photo with Migos, sans caption. See the lineup for Khaled’s new material here: