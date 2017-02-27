ShETHER 101 – Its Veiled Beginning, The Brutal Reply And Now, The Denials: The Ryan Report

It all started with what many believed to be assumed slights, but boyyyy the repercussions are anything but unclear.

OK, first, Nicki Minaj made reference to an unnamed “silly rabbit” on Gucci Mane‘s “Make Love“; going on to say, “to be the queen of rap/you gotta sell records/you gotta get plaques.”

Many took that to be a response to Remy Ma intermittent claims since her return with Fat Joe last year – on records and in radio interviews – that it is indeed she who wears the crown among the women in hip-hop.

Including, apparently Remy Ma – as over the weekend she paired Nas‘s blistering, “beef”-ending “Ether” track with a near-seven-minute response that cites Minaj by birth name, while going after her brother, her rumored behind shots, her ex-boyfriends, guys she supposedly had sexual relationships with, and on and on AND ON.

Now Trey Songz is disputing Remy’s claim in “ShETHER” that he and Minaj slept together, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“I already denied it on video so words don’t get misconstrued,” Songz posted. “You need to be mad at Remy, Nicki…I’m staying out the way.”

New York radio personality Ebro also tried to go the same route, but Remy’s husband (fellow rapper) Papoose stepped in: “You just texted me happy as hell that Remy said it, now she lying?

Sit down, Bro.”