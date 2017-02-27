Advance In-Person Voting Starts Today For March 21 Special Elections

The polls opened today for advance in-person voting for the March 21, 2017, special elections. According to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, 56 counties will hold special elections. “In Georgia, voters have unprecedented access to the polls with early voting opportunities and new technologies, such as Online Voter Registration and the ‘My Voter Page’, to easily register to vote and stay informed throughout the election cycle,” says Kemp. A news release from Kemp’s office also indicates that Georgia voters can use the office’s “My Voter Page” or download the “GA SOS” app to check registration status, view a sample ballot, find their voting location, or request an absentee ballot.

When it comes to absentee ballots, Kemp advises voters to request them well in advance of the March 17, 2017, deadline to vote by mail in the special elections. Also, throughout the advance voting period, he says that state law requires the polls to be open during normal business hours. On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you’re into taking selfies, you should know that photography is prohibited in a polling place when voting is underway unless the poll manager gives approval. According to Kemp, it is illegal to take pictures of a ballot or voting equipment. In previous elections, voters have posted “ballot selfies” on social media in violation of statutory law. “If you are going to post about your voting experience on social media, I encourage you to post your peach voting sticker, not your ballot,” said Kemp. “Georgia law intends to preserve secrecy of the ballot for all voters.”