Kendrick Lamar Loves Nicki Minaj’s ‘Make Love” Verse

By Radio.com Staff

Earlier today Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj dropped a new collaborative track titled “Make Love.”

“I don’t see her/ B—– I’m the greatest, no Kendrick and no Sia,” Minaj raps. “I’m the iPhone, you the Nokia/ Everybody know you jealous, bitch it’s so clear.”

Kendrick appreciates a good verse when he hears one. “I love it Nicki Minaj,” Lamar wrote in a rare tweet. “I knew you would 😜 ha! Thx Kendrick 🙏🏽,” Nicki responded.

Check out the mutual respect below.

I love it Nicki Minaj. 😍👑🤕 —

Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) February 24, 2017