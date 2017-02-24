Dwight Howard Jersey Retired At Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy

There was plenty of support for Hawks center Dwight Howard last night as his high school jersey was retired. He was joined by family, school staff, along with Coach Mike Budenholzer and other Hawks staff.



According to the Atlanta Hawks, Howard, who led SACA to the state championship as a senior in 2004, was the consensus national Player of the Year (and co-MVP of the McDonald’s High School All-American Game). In 2012, he was named as one of the 35 greatest McDonald’s All-Americans. In his four high school seasons, he averaged 16.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.3 blocks in 129 games.