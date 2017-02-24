RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Dwight Howard Jersey Retired At Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy

February 24, 2017 1:09 PM By Maria Boynton
There was plenty of support for Hawks center Dwight Howard last night as his high school jersey was retired. He was joined by family, school staff, along with Coach Mike Budenholzer and other Hawks staff.

Dwight Howard stands beside his #12 jersey. It was retired last night at Howard's former high school. (Picture from the Atlanta Hawks)

According to the Atlanta Hawks, Howard, who led SACA to the state championship as a senior in 2004, was the consensus national Player of the Year (and co-MVP of the McDonald’s High School All-American Game). In 2012, he was named as one of the 35 greatest McDonald’s All-Americans. In his four high school seasons, he averaged 16.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.3 blocks in 129 games.

Dwight Howard is shown with his mother Sheryl Howard during ceremony to retire his #12. (Courtesy of Jeannie Johnson)

The #12, which Howard also wore his first dozen seasons in the NBA, was honored during a halftime ceremony at Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy. It was during Howard’s former school’s playoff game against Whitefield Academy. SACHS won the game 61-59. It was part of the 2017 GHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament-A Private.

