Bankroll Fresh Video Surfaces, Could Be Breakthrough In His Death: The Ryan Report

A year ago next week Bankroll Fresh was shot and killed outside of a metro area recording studio, and up until yesterday there really hasn’t been much said publicly about the case, since.

Then, this video surfaced. And as Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report, “now the [Atlanta Police Department] is saying the video surveillance that they saw shows that Bankroll Fresh was the first person to fire the first shot.”

This may support a claim months ago that it was actually a ricocheted bullet that may have killed the 28-year-old burgeoning rapper.

“This case has been cold,” Ryan continued, “but now [that] this video has been released, they’re saying that he fired the first shot, and the young man who was involved may have just been defending himself!”