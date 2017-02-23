THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

APS Partnership To Connect Good Samaritans With Students In Need

February 23, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: APS, aps students in need, Atlanta public schools, Maria Boynton, purposity, V103, WAOK, wvee

Dr. Meria Carstarphen, Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, tells me the whole concept behind the district’s new partnership with Purposity is to “put the ability for the individual to give quickly and with meaning to a child and their family.” On any given day, Dr. Carstaphen says, “a child could need everything from books to school supplies.” A family, she goes on to say, “might need help to pay an electric bill, or supplies after a house fire”.

APS Superintendent Meria Carstarphen (r) and Purposity CEO Blake Canterbury (l) announced the new partnership Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, during a launch reception. (Photo courtesy of APS)

Purposity in APS, according to Carstarphen, provides a centralized, online portal to connect students who have specific practical needs with generous community members who can help meet those needs. Those local needs are published on www.purposity.com and sent out through a weekly text message. And, “with just a few clicks on a mobile phone, Carstarphen says, “the need can be met”.

