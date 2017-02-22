Mayor Reed Answers “What Role Did You Play, If Any,” In the Cash For Contracts Scandal? Maria Boynton Reports.

“The role I play, is the role as Mayor”. That was Mayor Kasim Reed’s answer when I asked him “when it comes to cash for contracts, what, if any role, did you play?” Reed added that he has run a “clean administration”. “We are cooperating with the federal authorities, and my role is to follow the facts and to make sure that any individual involved in any wrongdoing are fully prosecuted, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.” I spoke to Reed this morning, following his extensive interview with the Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith about the bribery scandal, and the deal to sale Underground Atlanta.

The latest fallout in the FBI probe, was the firing Tuesday of one of Mayor Reed’s top directors. Adam Smith was over the City of Atlanta’s Office of Procurement. Reed’s office announced that Smith had been let go. The announcement came before the raid on Smith’s office, in which the FBI retrieved a phone and computer, both owned by the city. No city official has been charged in the case into paying bribes to get construction contracts, though two contractors, E.R. Mitchell and Charles Richards, have pleaded guilty.