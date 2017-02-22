Future’s New Album Features The Weeknd, Rihanna

By Radio.com Staff

Future took to social media this afternoon to share the track listing from his new album HNDRXX, which drops this Friday, February 22nd.

It’s the rapper’s second album in as many weeks and it features some big names. The Weeknd appears on the track “Comin Out Strong,” and Rihanna is featured on a track called “Selfish.”

Check out the full track listing below.

#HNDRXX A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

1. “My Collection”

2. “Comin Out Strong” Ft. The Weeknd

3. “Lookin Exotic”

4. “Damage”

5. “Use Me”

6. “Incredible”

7. “Testify”

8. “Fresh Air”

9. “Neva Missa Lost”

10. “Keep Quiet”

11. “Hallucinating”

12. “I Thank U”

13. “New Illuminati”

14. “Turn on Me”

15. “Selfish” Ft. Rihanna

16. “Solo”

17. “Sorry