Future to Release ‘HNDRXX,’ His Second Album in a Week, on Friday

By Jon Wiederhorn

Future is about to drop his second full-length in a single week. On Friday, the Atlanta rapper will release his eighth album HNDRXX, following hot on the heels of his self-titled seventh release, which came out February 17.

Last night, Future confirmed the rumors about his new, 17-track album and iTunes is already taking pre-orders.

Future celebrated his achievements by performing “Draco” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The song comes from Future, the successor to 2016’s Evol, which looks likely to debut at the top of the Billboard album chart. That would mark Future’s fourth number one album in a row.

Both Future and HNDRXX were produced by DJ Esco, who appeared with Future during last night’s TV performance. An official video for “Draco” is forthcoming.

The album I always wanted to make, timing is everything & with that being said #HNDRXX link in my bio A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Watch the Fallon performance here: