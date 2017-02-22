Chris Brown Allegedly Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran: The Ryan Report

If this sounds like a Chris Brown story you’ve read before, let’s just hope it doesn’t have the same tragic ending.

The R&B superstar’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, has reportedly secured a restraining order against him, after having explained to a judge that earlier this month he told people he was going to kill her.

“And we saw that video where Chris Brown says, ‘If you mess with him, he’s the kind of guy that will jump a wall,’ ” Ryan Cameron recounted in today’s Ryan Report. ” ‘And if he can’t have you, nobody can.’ ”

“She says that he says he was gonna take her out, and threatened to shoot her,” Ryan continued. “THEN this revelation: While he was still on probation, Karrueche is saying that Chris Brown punched her in the stomach twice; and pushed her down some stairs.

He’s been threatening her friends, and even threw a drink at one of them.”

A reminder that this comes eight years to the month after a picture surfaced of Brown’s then-girlfriend Rihanna‘s swollen, beaten face. In June of 2009 he pled guilty to the felonious assault.