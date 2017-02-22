Casting Call for 2/22 – 3/1 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya..MaryLou..MacGyver..Untitled Reba Project..The Resident

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“Untitled Film Project” (Film) umc@centralcasting.com

(From the minds of Devious Minds/Desperate Housewives – Starring: Reba McEntire)

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities to portray “Towns People” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Towns People” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Men w/a “GI Joe” look – Tactical Military Training a plus 21yrs & Older

* Put “GI Joe” in subject line.

Cab Casting

“GREENLEAF” (TV) GREENLEAFExtras@gmail.com

(Oprah leads an Ensemble Cast)

* Men & Women – 100 Church Goers, 10 Ushers, 10 Deacons, for a Church Scene

* All Ethnicities 18 – 40yrs

* Put “TRIUMPH” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Men/Women – “Lawyer” Types – All Ethnicities (Business attire in pics) 21yrs & Older

* Men/Women – News Anchors, Stenographers w/equipment, etc. 18yrs & Older

* Women – Wives of Athlete types, WAG’s, etc. (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Identical Twin Infants – Submit ASAP!!! Shoots THIS FRIDAY

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins Infant, Old Car” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Men & Women in Great Shape/Physically Fit – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Seeking Black Men who are experienced “Equestrians” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Equestrian” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: 10yr. Old…Light Skinned African American Girl

* Put “Young Ruby” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World)

* Seeking “High School Students” – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* Shoots Multiple Days….March 6th – Mid April

* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* “Police Officer” types – MUST be in great shape!!! (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Male & Female “Asians, Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Police Officer, Asian, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male & Female “STUDENTS” – All Ethnicities 12 – 16yrs

* Include: Child’s Name, Age, Ht, Wt, B-Day (Also) Parents Name & Phone Number.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “STUDENT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male “Construction Worker//Blue-Collar” types – All Ethnicities 27 – 45yrs

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “CONSTRUCTION” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking Female to portray a “MOTHER” – All Ethnicities 27 – 37yrs

* Submit as a Mother/Baby combo if you’d like to work with your own child.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “MOTHER, or REAL MOM & CHILD” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Print Ad for a Power Company” (High Rate – pays more $$$)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Male & Female “BABY” – All Ethnicities 6 – 18months

* Include in Submission: Child’s Age, Birthdate (Also) Parents Name & Phone Number.

* Shoots: Multiple Days….March 14th & 15th – MUST be available for ALL DAYS

* In Person CallBacks: This Thursday (2/23)

* Put “BABY” in subject line