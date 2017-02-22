A Bad And Brutal Beatdown By Migos? Trending Topics

February 22, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Sean Kingston was beaten badly Tuesday, Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics. “And people on scene say The Migos were the culprit.”

The argument between the rap acts supposedly had something to with their (seemingly) ever-warring peer Soulja Boy; and ended with the Atlanta trio “kicking [Kingston] and stomping him in the head. Law enforcement [says] someone from Sean’s camp pulled out a gun and fired once, but didn’t hit anybody.

By the time Las Vegas authorities arrived Kingston, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset had left. “A short time later,” Tigger continued, “Sean was pulled over for a traffic stop and became semi-cooperative; though he did not name names.”

Now comes the confusing part: What looked like a blemish-free Kingston posted a video afterwards, and while police would like to talk to Atlanta’s Migos, they are not considered suspects.

