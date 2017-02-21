Windy Hill Road Diverging Diamond Need To Know

February 21, 2017 10:50 AM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: cobb county, diverging diamond interchange, Maria Boynton, marietta ga, pappadeaux, V103, WAOK, windy hill road, wvee

To begin with, if you haven’t traveled Windy Hill Road at I-75 in, let’s say, the past 48 hours, you might want to exercise an extreme amount of caution on your return to the road. You see, after all the construction craziness to get to this point, you should know:

1-If Pappadeaux is on your left, 75 southbound is now also on the same side. No more going around that half-circle to hit the interstate.
2-You’re not dreaming. Yes, there are vehicles crossing in front of you as you wait at the red light.
3-The area is now 3 lanes, and that doesn’t include the lane, in each direction, to the interstate.

Good luck.

