Kandi: ‘If You’re Sitting Up Here Talking About I Had Some Seven-Year Relationship With Some Woman…’ The Ryan Report

It’s the clip everybody’s been talking about since Sunday night – said an obviously STILL shaken Ryan Cameron this Tuesday morning.

“This exchange between [‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ co-stars Porsha Williams] and Kandi about…

(Long pause.) We’ll just play it.”

“So you think y’all only share in your room?!” Porsha asks incredulously, referring to Kandi and her husband Todd. “Ask him about what he just told a girl in New York this past weekend. Telling them his name is Marvin so that he can cheat!”

“Marvin, his alias, that’s what you need to worry about,” Porsha continues. “It’s out there, boo-boo. You might want to clean that up before you bring all this attention to Porsha. Go clean them streets up. Go clean them blogs up that’s talking about you, boo.”

Then Kandi took aim at this: “If you’re sitting up here talking about I had some seven-year relationship with some woman…”

“Yes, that’s one of the facts,” Porsha shot back.

“That is NOT no fact,” Kandi countered. “What is a fact, chick, is that you tried to tell me you wanted to eat my [expletive]!”

Whew. With an exchange like that, no wonder Ryan and Wanda only had THIS to say – in the Ryan Report video above!