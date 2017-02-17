THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Stepp Stewart’s “Cindy” Opens Tonight At Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center

February 17, 2017 5:03 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: african american philharmonic orchestra, cindy the musical, Maria Boynton, porter sanford performing arts center, Stepp Stewart, V103, WAOK, wvee

When we last spoke with Emmy-nominated Producer/Director/Choreographer/Songwriter, and Playwrite Stepp Stewart, he was preparing for his “A Soulful Christmas” production at Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center. Just 2 months later he’s ready with “Cindy The Musical“. It’s an adaptation of “Cinderella” and will include the 17-piece African American Philharmonic Orchestra. (Get tickets here)
Listen as Director Stepp Stewart and Harris Parsons, with the African American Philharmonic Orchestra, talk about the production.


