Stepp Stewart’s “Cindy” Opens Tonight At Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center

When we last spoke with Emmy-nominated Producer/Director/Choreographer/Songwriter, and Playwrite Stepp Stewart, he was preparing for his “A Soulful Christmas” production at Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center. Just 2 months later he’s ready with “Cindy The Musical“. It’s an adaptation of “Cinderella” and will include the 17-piece African American Philharmonic Orchestra. (Get tickets here)
Listen as Director Stepp Stewart and Harris Parsons, with the African American Philharmonic Orchestra, talk about the production.
