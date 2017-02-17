Gilbert Arenas’ Latest Unsolicited (And Typically Unapologetically Frank) Advice: The Ryan Report

Gilbert Arenas is neither a 2017 All-Star nor even a player in the NBA any longer, and yet he still seems to have taken it upon himself to be unofficial spokesperson to the women who plan to attend the NBA All-Star weekend that started today in New Orleans.

Make that unofficial and typically unapologetic spokesperson.

“If you’re old, stay home,” said Ryan Cameron, summarizing Arenas’ Instagram post in today’s Ryan Report. “From 1983 and down, it’s over for you old THOTS. Leave them young [expletives] alone.”

The 35-year-old onetime Washington Wizard then goes on to suggest that the group he just insulted fix their attention on “one of those out-of-shape ESPN commentators, bankrupt or just-joined that new half-court league. “(Because after that first bit of “advice,” SURELY they would still be listening to him.)

“#StayWokeYoungGirls #allstarweekend2017 is y’all time,” Arenas added. And for his final shot: “Attention old [expletives] 34 and up… you old [expletives] had a chance when Shaq and Kobe were winning. Take your bitter [expletive] on a Tom Joyner cruise.”