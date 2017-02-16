‘Gladys Has Flown The Coop And Got The Cluck On’ : The Ryan Report

February 16, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
To the best of our knowledge, R&B legend Gladys Knight has never starred in a reality show – but what’s transpired over the past year regarding her soul food restaurants has certainly played out like one.

Just tuning in? Real quick – up until this story, her original Gladys Knight Chicken & Waffles restaurant on Peachtree Street has failed at three health inspections; all three stores were closed temporarily due to tax issues and at least one (at the Mall at Stonecrest) has since closed for good.

And oh yeah – there’s the matter of Knight’s son Shanga Hankerson (who founded the chain) being arrested on theft counts and facing civil racketeering charges that came along with an alleged $1 million-plus unpaid taxes/interest/penalties bill. And mom has since sued him to get her name removed from the businesses.

That brings us to Monday, when the Peachtree location underwent another health inspection. “They got a 65 [out of 100]!” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. “[And] were told to close IMMEDIATELY due to a toilet facility in disrepair.”

It has since re-opened, but under a new name: The World Famous Chicken & Waffles.

Declared Ryan: “Gladys has flown the coop, and got the cluck on!”

