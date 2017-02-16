Further Proof That This Is Chance The Rapper’s Week: Trending Topics

How do we know that this could very well be THE Week of Chance The Rapper – let us count the ways: Sunday the 23-year-old rapper took home Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“No Problem”) and Best Rap Album (“Coloring Book.”) (And gave a performance during the music industry’s biggest night that merited applause in Wanda Smith‘s Good, Bad & Ugly.

Two days later – the same day he put his spring tour on sale – many of his shows sold out in less than 24 hours. (Including the June 11 concert at Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre.)

And now there’s this…

Related: Rosario Dawson And Eric Andre Far From ‘No Problem’ For Chance The Rapper: The Ryan Report

Big Tigger reports in today’s Trending Topics that Chance The Rapper is gracing the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s entertainment issue, in which he discusses “The Magnificent Coloring Day Festival, social issues in [his hometown] Chicago and using his power in a positive way.”

(There’s still two days left in this week – what else do you expect him to accomplish?)