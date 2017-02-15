Rosario Dawson And Eric Andre Far From ‘No Problem’ For Chance The Rapper: The Ryan Report

Three days after Chance The Rapper won a trio of the music industry’s highest honors, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith would like to bestow on him yet another distinction: A Petty Wap.

“It’s been a long time since we had a Petty Wap,” Ryan began today’s Ryan Report. “Meaning that you would just do something that’s so petty. So beneath you. Why would you do this?!

“But it happened again…”

(The following should be read to the tune of Fetty Wap’s “My Way.”)

“Yesterday was Valentine’s Day-ay-ay-ay/Someone was acting peeeet-tyyy/Can you guess who it wa-a-a-as?/ I’ll do it by saying Chance like this, hey/ He couldn’t believe that was that man’s chick, hey/And now he is feeling so sick, hey!”

OK, stop singing. Here’s what happened: Eric Andre tweeted a picture saying,”#valentine love #rosario”; followed by another touting actress Rosario Dawson as “the undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet.”

“So Chance The Rapper thinks it’s a joke, so he does the Petty Wap,” Ryan says. “[He] sends her a text saying, ‘Hey are you really dating Eric Andre? But then she out-Petty Waps him by telling Eric Andre, ‘Guess who just texted me?’ ”

Andre’s response? Yet another post captioned: “One more for @chancetherapper #proof #notaprank”

“Chance, come on man,” Ryan continued. “You got a woman and a baby; it’s like, what you doing? Ain’t you got your own life?”

“He looks like he want some problems,” Wanda joked, referencing the breakthrough single “No Problem”; for which he won a best rap performance GRAMMY Sunday.

Added Ryan: “When was the last time somebody was this surprised by a couple?”

The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet 😍💕💋🌹❤️🔥@rosariodawson I love u bb🙏🏾 #HappyValentinesDay https://t.co/Bk7MyIsGV5 —

Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 14, 2017