Medicaid Fraud Lands Metro Atlanta Dentist In Prison

Atlanta-area dentist Dr. Oluwatoyin Solarin has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison for Medicaid fraud. Dr. Solarin, who practiced in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties, was accused of filing false claims with the Georgia Medicaid program totaling almost $1 million. According to U.S. Attorney John Horn, “Solarin cheated the Medicaid program by submitting fraudulent claims, even billing the government for procedures she allegedly performed at the same time she was out of the country”. Horn goes on to say in a press release, “the wealth she amassed through her scheme will now be forfeited and paid back to the government.”

Solarin owned and operated Care Dental practices in Doraville and Duluth. She used much of the money, according to U.S. Attorney Horn, to purchase real estate throughout the Atlanta area. She pleaded guilty and has agreed to repay the ill-gotten money she received and to forfeit her interest in over a dozen real estate properties.