I-75 Wrong-Way Driver Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Dezmar Gilbert, 41, will spend the next decade in prison for driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 and seriously injuring a law school student. He was sentenced today by a Henry County Superior Court judge to 15 years with 10 years to serve. The wreck occurred on June 23, 2015. According to the Henry County District Attorney’s office, Gilbert entered a guilty plea to two counts of serious injury by vehicle and one count of reckless driving.

Gilbert was accused of driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge and of stricking Shashank Virkud’s vehicle head-on, causing a five-car pile-up. A law student from Florida, Virkud was driving north through Henry County on his way to Colorado to help a friend move. The now 25 year old Virkud suffered multiple serious injuries. Several other victims were also treated for minor injuries in the wreck.

According to Henry County D.A. Darius Pattillo, “This was a horrific crash that has changed this family’s life forever”. While the maximum sentence for serious injury by vehicle is 15 years in prison, Pattillo says “the family agrees with this 10-year sentence so they can have this portion of their struggle behind them and be able to focus on their son’s health.”