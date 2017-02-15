Casting Call for 2/15 – 22 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* “Police Officer” types – MUST be in great shape!!! (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Male & Female “Asians, Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Police Officer, Asian, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Seeking Black Men who are experienced “Equestrians” 18yrs & Older

* Asian Men & Women….Shoots Tomorrow/Thursday 18 – 80yrs

* If booked – Production will now pay younger relatives to drive their Elders to set.

* Put “Equestrian, Asian Man or Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Identical Twin Infants

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins, Old Car” in subject line

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Men & Women in Great Shape/Physically Fit – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: 10yr. Old…Light Skinned African American Girl

* Put “Young Ruby” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World)

* Seeking “High School Students” – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* Shoots Multiple Days….March 6th – Mid April

* Home Schooled Kids are encouraged to apply.

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities for an “Airport Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Airport” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com

(Starring: Margot Robbie)

* Seeking: REAL “Polygraph Examiners” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Seeking: All Vehicles – Cars, Pickups, etc. 1994 and Older

* Put “Polygraph, Older Vehicle” in subject line.