Nick Cannon: ‘To Be Publicly Reprimanded And Ridiculed Over A Joke About My Own Race Is Completely Wrong’ – The Ryan Report

Heard the one about the $5 million joke?

It goes something like this: “America’s Got Talent” host Nick Cannon claims he was reprimanded – and not for the first time – by NBC because he said THIS on his recent comedy special…

“Y’all see me on the show man,” Cannon says. “Sometimes I wish I could say the stuff that I really want to say, that I be really thinking. ‘Cause y’all see my face on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ ”

“But I can’t say that. I can’t talk like that ’cause that’ll mess up the white money.”

Related: Nick Cannon, Master P, Mark Cuban to Play NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

“I almost [expletive] it up too y’all, on the finale,” he continued on the Showtime special, “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.””Did y’all see that?! I wore a turban on that [expletive]. Awww yeah – it was all sparkly and [expletive]. We got all types of calls and complaints like, ‘Why is Nick Cannon dressed like Blanche from ‘The Golden Girls.’

“It is my constitutional right to dress like an old white lady if I want to!”

Afterwards, Cannon shared in a Facebook post that “this hurts tremendously… To be publicly reprimanded and ridiculed over a joke about my own race is completely wrong; and I have to do something about it.”

“Nick says he’s not coming back,” said Ryan Cameron, which would mean the actor/rapper/comedian/entrepreneur would be passing on a reported $5 million salary. “NBC says, ‘Ehhhh be careful – because we have a deal.’ ”

“Nick Cannon is a brand,” Ryan added in today’s Ryan Report. “I just think when you’re a brand you have to be very careful.”