Kendrick Lamar Congratulates Chance the Rapper for Grammy Wins

By Jon Wiederhorn

Much of the rap community is supporting Chance the Rapper on his three GRAMMY wins. On Sunday night, Drake sent his congratulations from London and yesterday (Feb. 13) Kendrick Lamar shared the love.

“Congrats bro. God is moving,” texted Lamar in a message Chance shared on Instagram.

Chance’s responded to the compliment by writing, “He is! Love u brother! Thanks for always taking care of us.”

Chance won GRAMMYs for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for his single “No Problem,” which features Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz and Best Rap Album for his Coloring Book. The record is the first streaming-only release to be honored by the GRAMMYs.