Future Announces New Album, Summer Tour Dates

By Annie Reuter

Future surprised his fans today with the news that he’ll drop a brand new album on Friday (Feb. 17). And he announced summer tour dates as well.

Related: Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne to Headline Rolling Loud 2017

The rapper revealed the album news with a link to the 17-track listing on iTunes. However, Future is keeping things cryptic; not much is known about the album and the songs that have appeared on iTunes have no titles or collaboration information.

“I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon,” he writes.

Future was far more specific about his 2017 Nobody Safe Tour, which will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, and Kodak Black. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg will play select dates. See the complete summer tour dates below:

I was preparing the feast. U walked away from the table too soon smarturl.it/FUTURE.iTunes —

FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 14, 2017

Nobody Safe 2017 Tour Dates:

May 4 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Fedex Forum

May 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 6 – New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champion Square

May 9 – Jackson, Miss. @ Mississippi Coliseum

May 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 12 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

May 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 16 – Toronto, Can. @ Budweiser Stage

May 18 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

May 19 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 20 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theater

May 23 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

May 24 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

May 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Keybank Pavilion

May 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater

May 31 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 1 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 2 – Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 3 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

June 4 – Kansas City, Kan. @ Sprint Center

June 7 – Edmonton, Can. @ Rogers Place

June 9 – Vancouver, Can. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

June 11 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Amphitheatre

June 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

June 15 – Mountainview, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 22 – Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 23 – Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

June 24 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

June 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ AK-Chin Pavilion

June 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

June 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena