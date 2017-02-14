Beyonce Will Perform At Coachella, IF…Trending Topics

What started out as a so-so week for Beyonce fans – with her winning two more GRAMMYS Sunday, but losing to Adele in all the top categories – may have gotten a bit better.

Big Tigger‘s reporting in today’s Trending Topics that arguably the biggest pop star on the planet (who’s also pregnant with twins) told her team “she is definitely doing Coachella [April 14-16, April 21-23] as long as she’s healthy.” (Surprise.)

“[But] if the doctors tell her she needs to sit her behind down she’s gonna do just that; which is what she should do.”

“She reassured her team [that] even if she’s not going they’re getting paid, because she’s getting paid,” Tigger continued. “[The] only people that lose out [are] you people who bought tickets to see Beyonce.”

BUT this still ends on an unqualified plus side, BeyHive: There’s a new online game on lemonade-rage.com where you can smash cars and “Illuminati conspiracists” on a set similar to her “Hold Up” music video.