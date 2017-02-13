What The Waka Flocka Did This DJ Call Him?! Trending Topics

Last we checked Donald Trump had yet to take on Waka Flocka on Twitter for that whole wiping-his-behind-with-campaign-paraphernalia-thing, but apparently an on-air personality has gone to great lengths to take up for him.

Great, offensive lengths.

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, “some radio jockey out in St. Louis – [who] happens to be of the Caucasian persuasion – called him a greasy N-word. ON THE AIR!”

“The disgrace to white America” – as Flocka has deemed him – reportedly fired the first shot last month when the rapper wiped his behind on stage with a Trump shirt.

“He has yet to be suspended or fined for his comments,” Tigger added. “Waka [says] he cant believe it’s cool for him to use that kind of language without any consequences; but he says he has his own plans on how to deal with him if they don’t.”