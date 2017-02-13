What The Waka Flocka Did This DJ Call Him?! Trending Topics

February 13, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics, waka flocka, waka flocka flame

Last we checked Donald Trump had yet to take on Waka Flocka on Twitter for that whole wiping-his-behind-with-campaign-paraphernalia-thing, but apparently an on-air personality has gone to great lengths to take up for him.

Great, offensive lengths.

As Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics, “some radio jockey out in St. Louis – [who] happens to be of the Caucasian persuasion – called him a greasy N-word. ON THE AIR!”

“The disgrace to white America” – as Flocka has deemed him – reportedly fired the first shot last month when the rapper wiped his behind on stage with a Trump shirt.

“He has yet to be suspended or fined for his comments,” Tigger added. “Waka [says] he cant believe it’s cool for him to use that kind of language without any consequences; but he says he has his own plans on how to deal with him if they don’t.”

