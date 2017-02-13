Solange and Beyoncé Share Sweet Moment Backstage at the GRAMMYs

By Annie Reuter

Beyoncé wowed the GRAMMYs Sunday evening (February 12) with her memorable performance. A night that will be forever remembered as one where Adele gushed about the singer during her two acceptance speeches, what happened behind-the-scenes was just as sweet.

Beyoncé’s younger sister, Solange, was also in attendance and won a GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky.” Later that night, she shared an adorable photo beside her sister on Instagram where her hand was lovingly placed on her sister’s belly.

“Mathews babies,” she captioned, as Bey looked down with a big smile at her growing stomach holding her twins. The sweet moment was a beautiful one as the sisters were also matching in red gowns. See the photo below.

Bey’s five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, was also in the spotlight at the GRAMMYs as she joined in for an epic live performance of Carpool Karaoke earlier that night with host James Corden, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more.