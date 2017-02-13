Ramona DeBreaux’s Creamy Mushroom Chicken with Wayfield Foods

For dinner tonight, Ramona DeBreaux cooking up some super creamy mushroom chicken! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!
Ingredients:
Lemon Pepper Seasonings
Chicken Wings
2 Garlic Cloves
1 tbsp. vegetable oil
10-inch frying pan
2-qt. baking dish or casserole
1 10-3/4 oz. can Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup
1 4-oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 clove garlic, crushed
Black pepper
Directions:
Pre heat oven to 350
Seasoning Chicken with Lemon Pepper
Sear Chicken in Frying pan for 5 mins each side
Add chicken to Baking pan
Mix soup, milk, cheese and garlic to bowl and mix
Adding mixture to baking pan with chicken, spreading over chicken
Bake Chicken for 30 minutes
