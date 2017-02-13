Ramona DeBreaux’s Creamy Mushroom Chicken with Wayfield Foods

For dinner tonight, Ramona DeBreaux cooking up some super creamy mushroom chicken! Go to www.wayfieldfoods.com to find your nearest store and check out what’s on sale…and remember…eat better and spend less at Wayfield Foods!

Ingredients:

Lemon Pepper Seasonings

Chicken Wings

2 Garlic Cloves

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

10-inch frying pan

2-qt. baking dish or casserole

1 10-3/4 oz. can Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 4-oz. can sliced mushrooms, drained

2/3 cup milk

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 clove garlic, crushed

Black pepper

Directions:

Pre heat oven to 350

Seasoning Chicken with Lemon Pepper

Sear Chicken in Frying pan for 5 mins each side

Add chicken to Baking pan

Mix soup, milk, cheese and garlic to bowl and mix

Adding mixture to baking pan with chicken, spreading over chicken

Bake Chicken for 30 minutes

