GRAMMYs Good, Bad And Ugly: The Ryan Report

If there was a runner-up to finally seeing Beyonce live and pregnant with twins last night for the first time – in terms of anticipation – it could very well have been hearing what Ryan Cameron and Wanda Smith had to say about that and the other GRAMMY Awards hooplah this morning.

So we won’t keep you in suspense any longer – Wanda, you’re first with your Good, Bad & Ugly: “I really don’t have a good, but I know [people are going to be] like, ‘Just pick something!’ So I would have to say

it was Kirk Franklin [and] Chance the Rapper. The energy there was pretty good.

“The bad? Beyonce’s performance. I didn’t understand nothing that was going on,” Wanda continued. “I was totally lost, OK?!”

“And my ugly was Cee-Lo – Ewwwww! Cee-Lo’s outfit just took me under. Just made me go on to bed last night. I went to sleep after I saw that.”

“Bruno Mars was unbelievable,” Ryan continues. “Bruno Mars just owns music right now. His Prince tribute was great. My bad? I expected a lot from the George Michael tribute… The ugly? The Lady Gaga thing. I wanted Tony Robbins to come out and walk across that fire!”