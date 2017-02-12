Sunday Morning Praise Church Of The Week Goes To…Hunter Hill First Missionary Baptist Church

Today on Sunday Morning Praise, it was an honor to speak to Pastor Christopher Wimberly of Hunter Hill First Missionary Baptist Church. They are celebrating their 80-Year Church Anniversary on February 19, 2017, and on February 26th, 2017. The church has a rich history in the city of Atlanta, and has been part the community since 1937.

Pastor Wimberly has served as Senior Pastor at Hunter Hill for 13 years. He is the longest tenured pastor in the church’s 80-year history. He became pastor of Hunter Hill in 2004, and was known as the youngest pastor in the city of Atlanta. Under his leadership, Hunter Hill has grown numerically and spiritually.

Recently in the news, Pastor Wimberly and and Hunter Hill have became known for convincing two young teens on the run to turn themselves in. 15 year-old Isaac McDaniel and 16-year-old Charlie McDaniel were wanted by police for the shooting of Anthony Brooks. When their story made headlines, the two bothers decided to stop buy Hunter Hill First Missionary Baptist Church for prayer and spiritual guidance. Soon after prayer, the teens surrendered to authorities, seeking forgiveness from all who were affected. So as you can see, not only does Hunter Hill believe in evangelism, and enlightening the people of God, but they also believe that it is important to encourage, empower, and show grace to everyone in the community.

If you would like to visit Hunter Hill, you can find them at 166 Edward Street, NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Worship services begin at 9:45 A.M. You can also log on to their website at www.hunterhillfbc.com