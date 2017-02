“Perfect timing” is what radio veteran Joyce Littel calls her return to V103’s Quiet Storm after a 7 year absence. She is cracking the mic again nightly from 10pm to 1am with that sultry voice and smooth R&B. She says “I just picked up where I left off!” During the hiatus, Joyce continued to host her Valentine’s Day Passion and Poetry concerts (Buy tickets here). The upcoming show will feature artists Trina Broussard and Ray Lavendar. I spoke with Joyce about it.