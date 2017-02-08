Migos Address Controversial iLoveMakonnen Comments

By Radio.com Staff

Migos came under fire after many interpreted their comments in a recent Rolling Stone article as anti-gay.

The portion of the profile in question reads:

I mention support I saw online for Makonnen’s decision. ‘They supported him?’ Quavo asks, raising an eyebrow. ‘That’s because the world is f—ed up,’ says Offset. ‘This world is not right,’ Takeoff says. ‘We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,’ says Quavo. But he suggests that Makonnen’s sexuality undermines his credibility, given the fact that ‘he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.’

He frowns. “That’s wack, bro.”

This afternoon, the trio took to social media releasing a joint statement clarifying their position.

“We are all fans of Makonnen’s music and we wish he didn’t feel like he ever had to hide himself,” reads the statement. “We feel the world is f—ed up that people feel like they have to hide and we’re [sic] asked to comment on someone’s sexuality.”

“We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference,” the statement continues. “We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

