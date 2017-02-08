Casting Call for 2/8 – 15 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

.

.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female HISPANICS, LATINOS, SPANIARDS.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 1 Soft Drink” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female ITALIANS AND FRENCH.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 2 Soft Drink” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female AFRICAN AMERICANS.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 3 Soft Drink” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: MIXED RACE Male & Females

* Preferably a African American/Caucasian mix, or a Hispanic/African American mix.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 4 Soft Drink” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking High School Students – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* This works Multiple Days –Home Schooled Children are encouraged to apply.

* Shoots: March 6th – Mid April

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

EXECUTIVES

* Sharp Dressed Men/Women w/Cool Business Attire to portray “Executives”

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older – Shoots: This Friday February 10th

* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Older Asian Women….for Shoot This Friday 50 – 80yrs

* Production will now pay Daughter/Son/Other Relatives to drive them to set.

Chance for people to submit there elders for upcoming roles.

* Put “Older Asian Women” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities

* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins, Asian M/W, Old Car” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Project” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Fit Men w/Experience as Bodyguard & Prison Guard (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities

* Put “Body/Prison Guard, or Identical Twins” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking Male & Female “Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Cop type, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV / Season 4)

* Male & Female Models (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Men/Women w/experience as “Bartender and Server” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/