Casting Call for 2/8 – 15 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Male & Female HISPANICS, LATINOS, SPANIARDS.
* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”
* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”
* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS
* Put “Group 1 Soft Drink” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Male & Female ITALIANS AND FRENCH.
* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”
* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”
* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS
* Put “Group 2 Soft Drink” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Male & Female AFRICAN AMERICANS.
* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”
* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”
* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS
* Put “Group 3 Soft Drink” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)
Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: MIXED RACE Male & Females
* Preferably a African American/Caucasian mix, or a Hispanic/African American mix.
* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”
* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”
* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS
* Put “Group 4 Soft Drink” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )
* Seeking High School Students – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs
* This works Multiple Days –Home Schooled Children are encouraged to apply.
* Shoots: March 6th – Mid April
* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com
EXECUTIVES
* Sharp Dressed Men/Women w/Cool Business Attire to portray “Executives”
* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older – Shoots: This Friday February 10th
* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com
(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)
* Older Asian Women….for Shoot This Friday 50 – 80yrs
* Production will now pay Daughter/Son/Other Relatives to drive them to set.
Chance for people to submit there elders for upcoming roles.
* Put “Older Asian Women” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities
* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES
* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998
* Put “Identical Twins, Asian M/W, Old Car” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Untitled 1980’s Project” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com
* Fit Men w/Experience as Bodyguard & Prison Guard (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities
* Put “Body/Prison Guard, or Identical Twins” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
I, Tonya…24:Legacy…MaryLou…MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)
* LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Seeking Male & Female “Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs
* Put “Cop type, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV / Season 4)
* Male & Female Models (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Men/Women w/experience as “Bartender and Server” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/