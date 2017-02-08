Atlanta City Hall Bribery Case Nets Second Construction Company Owner

A second contractor has been charged in the Atlanta City Hall bribery case. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta, Charles P. Richards, Jr., was arraigned on conspiratorial bribery charges for paying over $185,000 to obtain City of Atlanta contracts. “From approximately 2010 to August 2015”, the 64 year old Richards of Tucker, according to U.S. Attorney John Horn, “conspired with (Elvin) E.R. Mitchell to buy lucrative construction-related contracts with the City of Atlanta”. Horn adding that “contractors who willingly participate in a pay-to-play contracting system subvert the process for those who try to compete fairly and ultimately undermine the public’s trust in government.” Last month, Mitchell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pay bribes and money laundering. Richards is expected to plead guilty when he appears in court on February 16.