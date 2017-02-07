Gwinnett Police Officer Charged In Crash That Killed Teen And Injured Another

Former Gwinnett County police officer Scott York is now facing several charges in a deadly crash that killed a 16 year old and injured the teen’s cousin. York was initially fired after the crash on January 29. Reports indicate that the officer’s cruiser jumped the curb along Stonewood Drive and struck the teens. Jose Coreas-Meija died late Monday morning and York was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding. He was going 97 miles per hour when the cruiser struck the teens. The other boy, Joel Melendez-Coreas, was treated for his injuries and released.