THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Gwinnett Police Officer Charged In Crash That Killed Teen And Injured Another

February 7, 2017 2:03 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: Gwinnett County, Maria Boynton, scott york, V103, WAOK, wvee

Former Gwinnett County police officer Scott York is now facing several charges in a deadly crash that killed a 16 year old and injured the teen’s cousin. York was initially fired after the crash on January 29. Reports indicate that the officer’s cruiser jumped the curb along Stonewood Drive and struck the teens. Jose Coreas-Meija died late Monday morning and York was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and speeding. He was going 97 miles per hour when the cruiser struck the teens. The other boy, Joel Melendez-Coreas, was treated for his injuries and released.

More from Maria Boynton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live