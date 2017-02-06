Rae Sremmurd Preview Song featuring Kendrick Lamar & Gucci Mane

By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd’s ascent to rap stardom has been swift and astonishing: They’ve inspired a juggernaut social media meme and gotten some of hip-hop’s biggest stars to collaborate with them. Over the weekend, Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy teased a new, yet-untitled song featuring Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. The duo unveiled the collaboration during a tour stop in Prague, and fans loved it.

The brothers interrupted “Set the Roof on Fire” to play the song. Mane has worked with Rae Sremmurd before, most notably his guest spot on their hit “Black Beatles.” Idolator reports that the track comes from the upcoming Mike WiLL Made It album, Ransom 2. The producer and label head also teased part of the Sremmurd/Gucci/Kendrick track at his own DJ set last month.

Preview the megawatt collaboration on Radio.com. Warning: Explicit lyrics.