John Legend Announces 2017 Darkness and Light Tour

By Annie Reuter

John Legend will be spending most of the summer on the road; the singer announced his upcoming Darkness and Light North American Tour on Monday morning (Feb. 6).

Legend’s tour will kick off on May 12 in Miami and wraps June 30 at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. Cities he’ll be visiting throughout his tour include Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Toronto and New York City, among others. Joining Legend on the road will be Gallant.

Tickets for most dates go on sale Tuesday, February 7 via Ticketmaster.



John Legend’s Darkness and Light Tour Dates:

May 12 — Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

May 13 — Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park

May 14 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 16 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

May 18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 19 — Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

May 21 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 22 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

May 24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

May 25 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

May 27 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

May 28 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

June 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 3 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 4 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

June 7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

June 8 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 10 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 12 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 13 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 15 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

June 16 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheater

June 17 — Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre

June 19 — Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 20 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 22 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 23 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

June 27 — New York, NY @ Theater at Madison Square Garden

June 30 — New Orleans, LA @ ESSENCE Festival